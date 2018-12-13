National Sports Festival: Delta leads other states with wide margin

Related News

Defending champions, Team Delta, on Wednesday continued to show their dominance over other states at the ongoing 19th National Sports Festival (NSF) and have now gathered 139 medals.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the official medals table released in Abuja shows Team Delta leading others with 69 gold, 31 silver and 39 bronze medals.

Rivers followed with 89 medals comprising 28 gold, 30 silver and 31 bronze, while Edo has 51 medals of 16 gold, 11 silver and 24 bronze.

Kano State has 35 medals of 11 gold, 13 silver and 11 bronze, while Lagos has 58 medals of nine gold, 15 silver and 34 bronze.

Oyo State has 37 medals of nine gold, 11 silver and 17 bronze, while Akwa Ibom moved three places up with 31 medals comprising eight gold, nine silver and 14 bronze.

Bayelsa also moved one place up with 50 medals of seven gold, 24 silver and 19 bronze.

FCT dropped three places with 20 medals of seven gold, three silver and 10 bronze, while Abia have 23 medals of four gold, three silver and 16 bronze.

Osun has 11 medals of four gold, three silver and four bronze, while Ondo State has 10 medals of four gold, one silver and five bronze.

Ogun has 31 medals of three gold, seven silver and 21 bronze, while Niger has nine medals of three gold, four silver and two bronze.

Cross River has three gold, one silver and three bronze medals, while Plateau have two gold, five silver and seven bronze medals.

Anambra has two gold, two silver and four bronze medals to bring up the rear among states which have won medals at the Festival.

NAN reports that six states are yet to win any medal as at close of competition on Wednesday evening, namely Adamawa, Borno, Gombe, Jigawa, Katsina and Zamfara.

Current Medals Table

Team

G S B T

1 Delta 69 31 39 139

2 Rivers 28 30 31 89

3 Edo 16 11 24 51

4 Kano 11 13 11 35

5 Lagos 9 15 34 58

6 Oyo 9 11 17 37

7 Akwa-Ibom 8 9 14 31

8 Bayelsa 7 24 19 50

9 FCT 7 3 10 20

10 Abia 4 3 16 23

11 Osun 4 3 4 11

12 Ondo 4 1 5 10

13 Ogun 3 7 21 31

14 Niger 3 4 2 9

15 Imo 3 2 5 10

16 Cross-River 3 1 3 7

17 Plateau 2 5 7 14

18 Anambra 2 2 4 8

19 Kebbi 2 2 1 5

20 Kwara 1 4 3 8

21 Bauchi 1 4 2 7

22 Yobe 1 2 1 4

23 Enugu 1 1 1 3

24 Nasarawa 0 4 4 8

25 Benue 0 2 3 5

26 Kogi 0 1 2 3

27 Ekiti 0 0 4 4

28 Kaduna 0 0 3 3

29 Taraba 0 0 2 2

30 Sokoto 0 0 1 1

31 Adamawa 0 0 0 0

32 Borno 0 0 0 0

33 Gombe 0 0 0 0

34 Jigawa 0 0 0 0

35 Katsina 0 0 0 0

36 Zamfara 0 0 0 0

TOTAL 198 195 293 686

As at 6:32 p.m. Wednesday, December 12, 2018

(NAN)