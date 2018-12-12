National Sports Festival: ‘New’ athletes win 100m men, women

The second day of Track and Field events at the ongoing National Sports Festival produced some stunning results with Team Ondo and Rivers claiming the coveted gold medals in the women and men’s 100m events respectively.

Contrary to expectations, it was Margret Boluwatife from Ondo that won the gold in the star-studded women’s final as she breasted the tape in a time of 11.44s.

Peace Uko who is the defending champion could only settle for the silver medal for Akwa Ibom while Joy Udo-Gabriel of Team Delta who many saw as the firm favourite for the top prize was left with the bronze.

For the men’s race, Usheoritse Itsekiri ran a time of 10.27 to win gold for Team Rivers while former Festival champion, Ogho-Oghene Egwero, got silver for Team Delta with his time of 10.32s.

Enoch Adegoke of Rivers got the bronze medal with his 10.52s finishing time.

In some of the other races also decided on Wednesday, Assurance Omoria got the gold medal for Team Edo in the 100m women Deaf, while Chinwe Elekwach of Rivers settled for the silver medal while Team Lagos’ Onasanya Oyindamola got the bronze with her third-place finish.

Rita Ossai emerged as the new women 400m Hurdles champion as the Bayelsa athlete controlled her race from start to finish, clocking 59.29s and claiming victory in style.

On his part, David Olowokere (Oyo), claimed gold in the men’s 400m Hurdles final, setting a new Personal Best of 51.07s

In the 5,000m women race, Rose Akusho of Plateau State ran 17:05:55 min to win the gold medal, as Deborah Pam Badung ran 17:07:75 min to win silver and Chinonso Nwokeji won bronze with a time of 18:10:21 min.

In what was a thrilling 10,000m final, Ismaila Sadjo (Cross Rivers) produced a great kick at the bell lap, leaving Emmanuel Gyang (Rivers) in his wake, as he clinched the win in 31:37:00. Gyang was 2nd, while Shehu Muazu (Plateau State) came through in 3rd.

In the Shot Put Women Eucharia Ogbukwe of Team Delta won the gold with a throw of 15.42m while Team Gombe and Team Rivers came second and third respectively.

