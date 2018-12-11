National Sports Festival: Kano sweeps medals in Dambe boxing

NSF: Dambe boxing
NSF: Dambe boxing

Kano State have improved its fortunes on the medals table at the ongoing National Sports Festival by dominating the proceedings in the Dambe Traditional Boxing event.

In the 55kg category, Bahagon Sanin Kurna from Kano was quite ruthless in his bout as he knocked down Aljanin Bahagon Musa within the first minute of the whistle.

In his own bout, Bahagon Yansanda (Kano) was also too much to handle for Bahagon Alin Tarara (Yobe) in the 75kg as he got the second gold for the Pyramid State and his opponent settled for silver.

Abdulrazaq Ebola got the third gold medal for Kano following his victory over Habun Bahago from Kebbi in the 100 kg.

Ebola could not defeat Habun easily as many had expected until the injury time when he landed the winning punch on his opponent to win gold.

In the 65kg bout, Garkuwan Cindo from Kano settled for silver as Kebi’s Bahagon Ondo from Kebbi snatched the gold

Edo State also got a rare gold in the 85kg where Mustapha Maitakwasara beat Ali Kanin Bello from Kano who had to make do with the silver.

At the close of activities on Tuesday, Kano already had seven gold, nine silver, and 10 bronze medals in the kitty.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.