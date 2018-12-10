National Sports Festival: Okagbare, others set for action in athletics

Related News

The excitement at the ongoing National Sports Festival in the Federal Capital Territory is expected to go a notch higher as the athletics event of the games will get underway on Tuesday.

Already a handful of superstars have arrived in Abuja to burn the tracks inside the main bowl of the National Stadium.

Top on the list of the array of stars already in Abuja is Blessing Okagbare who is in to compete for her home state, Delta State.

Reigning Commonwealth and African Champion in the 100m Hurdles Event, Tobi Amusan, is also in town to compete for Team Delta as well as Ese Brume who will be competing in the Long Jump event also for Team Delta.

A bronze medalist at the last African Championships hosted in Asaba, Chidi Okezie has also arrived from the United States to compete for honours in the Sports Festival in Team Delta’s colours.

According to the itinerary of events released by the organizers, the first event in athletics will be the Women’s 5000m event.

The Heats for the Men’s and Women’s 100m event will also be taking place during the morning session.

Team Delta will be hoping for gold when Brume takes the centre stage for the Long Jump event billed for Tuesday afternoon.

Just like in Swimming where Delta State secured over 90 % of the gold medals available, many expect that they would do same in the athletics.

However, with the wave of upsets that has been sweeping through the 19th Sports Festival, just anything can happen also in the athletics events.