National Sports Festival: Kaduna thrashes Abia 8-0 in Hockey

Kaduna male hockey team on Sunday thrashed their Abia counterparts 8-0 in the ongoing National Sports Festival (NSF).
Nathaniel Usman opened the scoring at the 18th minute through a penalty corner.
Also, James Samaila increased the tally to two at the 24th minute through a penalty corner as well as Daniel Victor with penalty corner at the 34th minute.
Victor Kish scored the fourth goal at the 37th minute while Ibrahim Elkana added his at the 42nd minute.
Kelvin Linus made it six at the 51st minute as Nathaniel Usman got his brace at the 56th minute making it seven and John Peter got the eighth goal at 59th minute.
(NAN)
