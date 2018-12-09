National Sports Festival: Oshonaike, Toriola crash out

Related News

Well-respected legends, Segun Toriola and Funke Oshonaike, have crashed out of the mixed doubles of the ongoing National Sports Festival taking place in Abuja after they were beaten 12-10, 7-11, 11-9, 7-11, 11-8 by Team Oyo.

Toriola and Oshonaike who are competing for Akwa Ibom were dumped out in the quarter-final by Team Oyo which had the duo of Ajala Fumilola and 56-year-old Taofeeq Maya in action.

It was Team Oyo that took the first set 12-10, but the experienced duo of Toriola and Oshonaike who have gone to a combined 13 Olympic games railed to make it 1-1 winning the second set 7-11.

Team Oyo took the third 11-9 and in similar fashion Toriola and Oshoniake took the fourth set 7-11.

In the final and decisive set, it was Team Oyo that carried the day 11-8 to create one of the biggest upset so far at the National Sports Festival.

Speaking to PREMIUM TIMES after the remarkable feat, the 56-year-old Mr Maya said he never haboured any fear for Toriola and Oshonaike despite their exploits in the ping-pong game.

“I am the oldest player here, they are the ones to fear me not the other way round,” Maya stated will adding that he was sure of getting the gold in Abuja in the mixed and singles’ events.