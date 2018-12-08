National Sports Festival 2018: Osun, Delta win first gold medals

Related News

Osun state, as well as Team Delta, have joined the league of gold medal winners at the ongoing National Sports Festival in Abuja on Saturday.

Ibrahim Olaitan was the heroine for Osun as she won gold after lifting 125 kg in the Powerlifting Event.

Virginia Azu – Akwa Ibom, came second lifting 125 kg while Oriemezie Joy representing Imo bagged bronze medal with 123 kg.

There was wild jubilation at the poolside as Team Delta also won Gold in the 100m Freestyle through the superlative performance by Deborah Okpochini.

The Delta State Sports Commission Boss Tony Okowa, former AFN President Solomon Ogba were all in the stands to cheer their athlete to victory.

Team Delta who are the defending champions of the National Sports Festival are confident of raking in more gold medals from the other finals in the swimming event later today.