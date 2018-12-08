National Sports Festival 2018: Team Delta swimmer breaks 27-year-old record

Team Delta’s Deborah Okpochini has set a new National Festival record in the 100m Freestyle Swimming event have posted a time of 1.03.05sec.
Okopchini’s winning time on Saturday drowned the 27-year-old record previously set by Ikaghoemi Joshua while featuring for Rivers State in the 1991 edition of the game.
New record holder, Okpochini, told PREMIUM TIMES after her triumph in the pool that she had trained very hard for the festival and was determined to announce her name to the world.
“I thank God for this Gold medal, I told myself that I have to announce myself to the world and thank God I did so,” Okpochini stated.
The gold won by Okpochini opened the floodgates of medals for Team Delta on Saturday.
