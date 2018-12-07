National Sports Festival: Imo, Lagos win gold medals in female para-powerlifting

Related News

Rukayat Ajiboye of Lagos on Friday in Abuja won the 45kg category of the women’s para-powerlifting competition to claim the gold medal at the ongoing 19th National Sports Festival.

Loveth Abokin from Delta finished second to win the silver medal, saying she could not perform well due to fatigue.

“We left Edo on Wednesday at 8 a.m. and we arrived in Abuja on Thursday at 2 p.m. Our bus had a problem on our way to Abuja, and we slept in the bus overnight.

“For me, with my disability, I needed more time to rest before participating in any competition today. So, I’m not happy that I came second,” she said.

However, Ajiboye on her part told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that this was her first time of winning a medal in a competition like this.

“I thank God for the victory. I have never won anything in the past seven years I have been participating in competitions.

“We were eight in my category and I am happy that I came first. This is the best thing that has ever happened to me,” she said.

Chinomso Onyebueke of Abia placed third to win the event’s bronze medal.

Lucy Ihuoma of Imo, competing in the women’s 41kg category, also lifted 107kg to also win the gold medal in the event.

Ihuoma, while speaking to NAN, expressed joy that she has made her state proud in the competition.

Esther Nwogu of Rivers placed second to win the silver medal, saying her performance was affected by her inability to lift in the third round because she was tired.

“However, I am happy to finish in second position,’’ she said.

Ben Nsini of Akwa Ibom won the bronze medal and said it was a miracle for her to take the third position in the competition.

“This is because I did not have the strength to lift in the third round,’’ she said.

NAN reports that the 19th edition of the National Sports Festival, which started on Thursday, will end on December 16.

(NAN)