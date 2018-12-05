Old Girls congratulate Queen’s College students for winning football tourney

Related News

Former students of Queen’s College, Lagos, under the aegis of Queen’s College Old Girls Association (QCOGA) have felicitated with the football team of their alma mater for winning the maiden edition of the Federal Government Colleges (FEDCOL) Football Tournament.

The Queen’s College Yaba, (QC) Football Team emerged 1st place winner (Girls) during the competition which took place at the Federal Government Academy, Suleja from November 28 to December 1, 2018.

The closing ceremony was chaired by the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Education (FME), Sonny Echono, who represented the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu.

The event was also graced by the Principal of Queen’s College, T.F.O. Yakubu-Oyinloye and other principals from the 104 Federal Government Colleges and other Directors of the Federal Ministry of Education.

The football team had earlier on, in the zonal stage of the competition (8th-18th November), clinched the South-West Zonal ticket, after defeating FGC Ijanikin 2 -1.

They set off for the finals of the tournament at Suleja to battle it out with winners from the other five geopolitical zones. Not new to winning football matches, it was smooth sailing until the finals, when they battled it out via penalty kicks after a 0-0 tie with FGGC Abaji. They won 3-1.

A striker, Chioma Nnajiofor, of the QC football team was awarded the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the tournament for scoring a total of 14 goals in the zonal and final stages of the tournament.

The trophy, medals and certificates for first place winners were presented by the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Echono.

A trophy and a cash prize of N50,000 were presented to the MVP by the Director of Basic Education and former Principal of Queen’s College, Lami Amodu.

All team members were presented with Medals and Certificates of Participation. The Vice Principal Student Affairs, C.M. Okeke, Head of Sports, O.A. Adeyinka, M. Fatunde Omotoke, Coach Hassan, the Public Relations Officer of the Parents-Teachers Association (PTA), Ify Nwoye and other representatives of the PTA were physically present with the team throughout the tournament to cater for their welfare, render support, encourage and cheer the team to victory.

The newly elected President of the QCOGA, Ifueko Okauru was in Suleja to congratulate them on their victory.

FGGC Abaji and FGC Wukari went home with the 2nd & 3rd place trophies (for Girls) respectively.

The Boys tournament was won by FGC Minna, who defeated FGC Sokoto, 2-0 to clinch the 1st place for Boys.

The QC football team will in a couple of weeks compete in the GT Bank Lagos State Football Competition of which they are the current champions having won the cup a record seven times.

QCOGA said it is very proud of the QC football team, present and past, the principals, teachers, parents and administrative staff.

As one of the old girls, Yinka Osoba put it, “being part of a sports team exposes the girls to invaluable life skills that come in handy later in life – teamwork, leadership, competitiveness, resilience.”

The association also congratulated Nigeria’s Super Falcons who beat South Africa to win the 2018 African Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) for the ninth time on the same day, December 1