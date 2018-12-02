BOXING: Wilder, Fury end bout in stalemate

Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury
Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury

Deontay Wilder will be keeping his WBC heavyweight crown after battling to a split decision draw against Britain’s Tyson Fury in a pulsating 12-round battle early Sunday morning.

Wilder had knocked Fury down twice, including a spectacular final round knockdown, but was unable to get the knockout victory he had promised to deliver at the Staples Center.

The three judges were divided on the outcome, with one scoring it 115-111 for Wilder, another 114-110 for Fury and the third 113-113.

“I think with the two knockdowns I definitely won the fight,” Wilder said after the pulsating bout . “We poured our hearts out tonight. We’re both warriors, but with those two drops I think I won the fight.”

Expectedly, Fury disagreed with Wilder’s argument.

“We’re on away soil,” Fury said, “I got knocked down twice, but I still believe I won that fight.”

Despite the draw, Fury rightfully was proud of his performance against an opponent commonly considered boxing’s most dangerous puncher.

“I hope I did you all proud after nearly three years out of the ring,” Fury said on boxingscene.com. “I was never going to be knocked out tonight. I showed good heart to get up. I came here tonight and I fought my heart out.” he added.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.