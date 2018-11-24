EPL Round-Up: Spurs overtake Chelsea after Derby win

Tottenham Hotspur [Photo: BBC]
Tottenham Hotspur [Photo: BBC]

Tottenham Hotspur have jumped to the third spot on the Premier League table after they inflicted the first defeat of the season on Chelsea, beating them 3-1 in Saturday’s London derby at Wembley Stadium.

Early goals in the first half by the duo of Dele Alli and Harry Kane made life difficult for the Blues who started the game quite poorly.

Son Heung-min added a third early in the second period and even though substitute Olivier Giroud bagged a late consolation, the Blues’ unbeaten start to the season ended in their 19th match under Maurizio Sarri.

In other Saturday games, Nigeria’s Leon Balogun who was excused from the Uganda friendly having supposedly cupped a knock in tie against South Africa was declared fit enough to make the bench as Brighton & Hove were held to a 1-1 draw by Leicester City.

Balogun’s international teammates Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho also did not make the starting lineup but appeared off the bench in the 32nd minute and 70th minute respectively.

Ndidi was booked in the game while Iheanacho won a penalty that helped Leicester City get a share of the spoils.

At the Vicarage Road Stadium, Isaac Success was a 57th-minute substitute as Watford were beaten 3-0 by Liverpool.

Everton did enough for all the three points as they got a 1-0 win against Cardiff City thanks to Gylfi Sigurdsson’s 59th-minute goal.

Life for Claudio Ranieri at Fulham started on a bright note as the new manager led his team to a 3-2 win over Southampton.

Manchester City maintained their grip at the top with another comprehensive 0-4 trouncing of West Ham but the other Manchester team could only manage a barren draw at Old Trafford against Crystal Palace.

EPL Results

Brighton & Hove Albion 1 – 1 Leicester City

Everton 1 – 0 Cardiff City

Fulham 3 – 2 Southampton

Manchester United 0 – 0 Crystal Palace

Watford 0 – 3 Liverpool

West Ham United 0 – 4 Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur 3 – 1 Chelsea FC

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.