EPL Round-Up: Spurs overtake Chelsea after Derby win

Tottenham Hotspur have jumped to the third spot on the Premier League table after they inflicted the first defeat of the season on Chelsea, beating them 3-1 in Saturday’s London derby at Wembley Stadium.

Early goals in the first half by the duo of Dele Alli and Harry Kane made life difficult for the Blues who started the game quite poorly.

Son Heung-min added a third early in the second period and even though substitute Olivier Giroud bagged a late consolation, the Blues’ unbeaten start to the season ended in their 19th match under Maurizio Sarri.

In other Saturday games, Nigeria’s Leon Balogun who was excused from the Uganda friendly having supposedly cupped a knock in tie against South Africa was declared fit enough to make the bench as Brighton & Hove were held to a 1-1 draw by Leicester City.

Balogun’s international teammates Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho also did not make the starting lineup but appeared off the bench in the 32nd minute and 70th minute respectively.

Ndidi was booked in the game while Iheanacho won a penalty that helped Leicester City get a share of the spoils.

At the Vicarage Road Stadium, Isaac Success was a 57th-minute substitute as Watford were beaten 3-0 by Liverpool.

Everton did enough for all the three points as they got a 1-0 win against Cardiff City thanks to Gylfi Sigurdsson’s 59th-minute goal.

Life for Claudio Ranieri at Fulham started on a bright note as the new manager led his team to a 3-2 win over Southampton.

Manchester City maintained their grip at the top with another comprehensive 0-4 trouncing of West Ham but the other Manchester team could only manage a barren draw at Old Trafford against Crystal Palace.

EPL Results

Brighton & Hove Albion 1 – 1 Leicester City

Everton 1 – 0 Cardiff City

Fulham 3 – 2 Southampton

Manchester United 0 – 0 Crystal Palace

Watford 0 – 3 Liverpool

West Ham United 0 – 4 Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur 3 – 1 Chelsea FC