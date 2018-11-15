Lebron James goes fifth on NBA scoring list

Related News

It was another great night for LeBron James in the NBA on Wednesday as he went past NBA legend, Wilt Chamberlain, in the scoring charts.

With 44 points on the board, the three-time NBA champion passed Chamberlain [31,419 points] to move into the fifth position on the all-time scoring NBA board after leading the Los Angeles Lakers past the Portland Trail Blazers 126-117 at the Staples Centre on Wednesday.

James was one assist from another triple-double as he added 10 rebounds, nine assists, and three blocks. After his crossover from the Cleveland Cavaliers, James is largely expected to lead the 16-time champions to at least the NBA Playoff finals – a title Lakers last won in 2010.

Top 5 NBA scorers

Name No. of Seasons Points Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 20 36, 387 Karl Malone 19 36, 928 Kobe Bryant 20 33, 643 Michael Jordan 15 32, 292 LeBron James 15 31, 424

This joins a burgeoning list of records set by the new Los Angeles Lakers player.

James is also the youngest player [33] to score more than 27,000 points. He is still the youngest player to be selected with the No.1 draft pick at the age of 18; the youngest and the first Cavs player in history to earn the Rookie of the Year award; the youngest [at 20] to ever record a triple-double and also the youngest [at 20] to ever make the all-NBA team.