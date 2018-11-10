Over 2000 students participate in Lagos kids mini marathon

Related News

The culture of marathon races in Nigeria is gradually finding its roots and the kids are also embracing same.

Over 2000 students at the weekend were at the starting point for this year’s Lagos Kids Mini-marathon.

The Marathon, which was founded to encourage all-around wellness for Nigerian kids, featured kids between ages 5-15 years.

Tagged “Active Kids Rock”, participating kids in this year’s edition were treated to exciting aerobics session and a fascinating health workshop before the competition began.

The big winners included Gbenle Similoluwa and Dara Goodluck for the 1st prize of N100,000, Toheeb Muritala and Ibukun Agbede for the 2nd Prize of N50,000, Akodenu Joleme and Tofunmi Olojede for 3rd prize of N25,000; in the male and female race categories respectively courtesy MTN Nigeria.

One of the beneficiaries, Goodluck Dara while receiving a cash gift of N100, 000 from MTN Nigeria, expressed her excitement stating, “I have just won the kids marathon for 5km, it was very exhilarating, very fun and last year I came second. What I did this time around was to keep motivating myself that I could do it. My motto is starting strong finish strong and that is what really drove me to do my best today and I want to say thank you to MTN for supporting this event.”

Gbenle Similoluwa, in his own remark, said he is motivated to consider a future (in the game), adding that he and his mates have the talent to make Nigeria proud in the nearest future.

The 2018 Lagos Kids Mini Marathon was great for Similoluwa, a pupil of Greenspring School as he went home with the 5 KM run trophy for the male category once again as he did in the first edition in 2017.

On the other hand, Dara Goodluck, winner of the female category wowed her father and guests present by coming first this time, improving on the second position attained last year.

Congratulating the winners, the chief marketing officer, MTN Nigeria, Rahul De said: “this event not only provides a platform for the participating kids to engage in physical exercises; we believe it would also stimulate children to adopt healthy lifestyles from a very young age.”

The St Saviour’s School pitch witnessed nearly 2,000 participants from about 50 schools, including more than 500 adults and 300 volunteers comprising of students, the management and staff of St. Saviours School Ikoyi, AISEN Schools, private and public schools to name a few.