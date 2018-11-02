Wheelchair Tennis: Nigeria wins gold in doubles finals

Related News

Nigeria reclaimed its status as a leading force in wheelchair tennis in Africa following the triumph of its players in the doubles event of the Puma ITF Wheelchair Tennis Futures in Abuja on Friday.

The duo of Alex Adewale and Wasiu Yusuf won the doubles final with a comprehensive 6-1, 6-0 scoreline over Peter Naveh and Collins Omonde of Kenya while Kafayat Omisore paired Kemi Oluwasegun to beat Kenya’s Jane Ndenga who partnered homegirl Foluke Shodehinde to clinch the women’s doubles title.

The final of the $3,000 prize-money event holds Saturday with Omisore facing prime seed, Ndenga, in the women’s singles final while the other Nigeria-Kenya showdown will see Adewale confront Naveh, the top seed, in the men’s singles final.

Adewale, a London 2012 Paralympian thanked former NTF president, Sani Ndanusa, for facilitating the event which he pointed will serve as a stepping stone to most of the players who were making their debut at an international tournament.

Nigeria’s coach, Frank Tarmena, is optimistic of a clean medal sweep commending the players for their commitment to excel at the tournament.

Tarmena, the ITF Wheelchair Developmental Officer for West and Central Africa, believes the success enjoyed by the Team Nigeria will rekindle the huge interest in the game urging sponsors to identify with the sport.