Table Tennis: Hungary, Nigeria set for cooperation

Sandor Beer, the Ambassador of Hungary to Nigeria, says the embassy is encouraged by players’ enthusiasm and performance to initiate long-standing cooperation in table tennis between Nigeria and Hungary.

Mr Beer, while speaking on the 2018 Table Tennis Challenge Cup held in Abuja and organised by the Embassy of Hungary in Abuja, said players’ performance in the competition was very encouraging.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the competition had in attendance 78 players from 23 states of the federation, comprising 40 professionals and 38 veterans.

“I arrived in Abuja some weeks ago, but I am impressed so far with what I have seen, particularly as regards this competition.

“I understand this has become a tradition, in view of the understanding between Nigeria and Hungary in respect of the table tennis sport.

“That is why we have been able to have a good tournament this time around. And this is encouraging to us.

“We have had a superb competition of international status, especially with the quality of players who assembled for the competition.

“So, what we will do now is to ensure we make this competition a regular event,’’ Mr Beer said.

The ambassador said reaction to the competition by male and female players both in the veteran and professional categories has been so encouraging and motivating.

“We are impressed with what we have seen, especially with the quality of players we have had here.

“Therefore, we will ensure we have a bigger competition, and an exchange of participation by players in competitions in both Nigeria and Hungary,’’ he said.

NAN reports that in the 2018 Table Tennis Challenge Cup which was played at the Abuja National Stadium, Jamiu Ayanwale of Rivers won the junior boys singles title.

He beat Amadi Omeh of Ondo State 3-1 in the final match.

Vivian Oku of Cross River beat Rofiat Jimoh of Kwara 3-2 to win the junior girls singles title.

The women’s singles title was won by Ajoke Ojomu of FCT who beat Abosede Odusanya of Lagos 3-2.

Riliwan Akanbi of Delta won 3-2 against David Fayale of Nasarawa State to clinch the men’s singles title.

(NAN)