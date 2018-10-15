Basketball chief Patrick Baumann dies in Buenos Aires — FIBA

Patrick Baumann, the 51-year-old secretary general of basketball’s world governing body
Patrick Baumann, the 51-year-old secretary general of basketball’s world governing body. [PHOTO CREDIT: Aaj News]

Patrick Baumann, the 51-year-old secretary general of basketball’s world governing body, has died of heart attack at the Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires, the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) said on Monday.

FIBA said in a statement that “basketball has lost a leader, an advocate and a friend and our thoughts are with Patrick’s wife and two children at this tragic time.”

Baumann was a former player, coach and referee who first joined FIBA as a lawyer in 1994 and was appointed FIBA Secretary General in 2002, after previously serving as deputy.

The Swiss national was influential in Olympic circles and an International Olympic Committee member since 2007. He led an IOC panel overseeing the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

“This is a great shock which has hit us all very hard.

“We can hardly believe this terrible news. Particularly since, even today, we have seen him working hard, as we always knew him, for the sport he loved,” Thomas Bach, IOC President, said.

(Reuters/NAN)

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.