Boxing: Anthony Joshua knocks out Povetkin

Related News

Anthony Joshua has successfully defended his IBF, IBO, WBA, WBO heavyweight titles after a feisty seventh-round knockout over Alexander Povetkin on Saturday night

The Nigeria-born British boxer didn’t look comfortable in the early rounds as blood smeared across his face, while Povetkin enjoyed a flying start to proceedings.

He, however, held on and in the seventh round he did the needful to become the first ever man to knock out Povetkin in a boxing bout

In the seventh, Joshua landed a huge combination of punches to get Povetkin in trouble and send him crashing down to the mat.

Povetkin got up but Joshua unleashed with another big series of shots to secure the stoppage as the referee and Povetkin’s corner stepped in.

This is the first time ever that Povetkin will be knocked out in a professional boxing bout.