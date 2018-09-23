Boxing: Anthony Joshua knocks out Povetkin

Anthony Joshua and Alexander Povetkin
Anthony Joshua and Alexander Povetkin

Anthony Joshua has successfully defended his IBF, IBO, WBA, WBO heavyweight titles after a feisty seventh-round knockout over Alexander Povetkin on Saturday night

The Nigeria-born British boxer didn’t look comfortable in the early rounds as blood smeared across his face, while Povetkin enjoyed a flying start to proceedings.

He, however, held on and in the seventh round he did the needful to become the first ever man to knock out Povetkin in a boxing bout

In the seventh, Joshua landed a huge combination of punches to get Povetkin in trouble and send him crashing down to the mat.

Povetkin got up but Joshua unleashed with another big series of shots to secure the stoppage as the referee and Povetkin’s corner stepped in.

This is the first time ever that Povetkin will be knocked out in a professional boxing bout.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.