FIBA Women’s World Cup: Nigeria’s D’Tigress lose to Australia

Despite putting up a gallant display on Saturday, the losing streak of Nigeria at the FIBA Women’s World Cup continued.

The women basketball team, D’Tigress, suffered an 86-68 defeat to Australia in their first game at the World Cup in Spain.

The tie played at the San Cristobal de la Laguna on Saturday saw Australia took off to a bright start, winning the first quarter 24-17.

Nigeria, after losing the second quarter, put up a good fight to win the third quarter 23-21.

The Australians doubled their effort in the last quarter and it paid off as they were able to beat their African opponent 23-14 to claim victory.

The game ended 86-68 in favour of Australia.

D’Tigress are billed to square up against Turkey on Sunday night in their second group game and they will be hoping to secure their first win in Spain and by extension first ever at the World Cup.