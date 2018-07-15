Djokovic beats Anderson at Wimbledon for 13th Grand Slam title

Related News

Novak Djokovic is back. The Serb is the new Wimbledon champion after he got the better of South African Kevin Anderson 6-2 6-2 7-6 in two hours and 19 minutes. The former world No.1 also had the pleasure of his son watching courtside and joining in the celebrations afterward.

That fourth Wimbledon triumph was the first Grand Slam title for Djokovic in about two years, in which he has been bedeviled with injuries and personal challenges.

After beating Rafael Nadal in the semi-final, the Serb broke the Roger Federer-Nadal duopoly, as they had won the last six Grand Slams.

A lot of credit has to go to Anderson, who outlasted Federer in five sets in the quarterfinals before playing the longest match against John Isner – it lasted almost seven hours. He was also a losing finalist to Nadal at the 2017 US Open.

Afterward, Djokovic, in his post-match interview courtside said, “It feels amazing – the first time in my life I have someone screaming ‘Daddy! Daddy! I’m very emotional with him being there, and my wife and whole team. I cherish this moment.”

Djokovic continued: “The last couple of years haven’t been easy, facing for the first time a severe injury. I had many moments of doubt and didn’t know if I could come back. But there’s no better place in the world to make a comeback. I always dreamed of holding this trophy as a boy. This is a sacred place for tennis. It’s very special.”

He will be back in the top 10 on Monday after coming into the championships seeded 12th.