NBBF invites 28 players ahead 2018 FIBA World Cup in Spain

The Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) has called up 28 players to begin camping ahead of the 2018 FIBA Women’s World Cup coming up in Spain in September.

The list which includes 10 players from the 2017 FIBA AFROBASKET winning team in Mali is headlined by WNBA players, Evelyn Akhator of Dallas Wings and Ify Ibekwe of New York Liberty.

The invited players are to report to camp on July 18 in Atlanta, Georgia U.S for the team’s preparation for the FIBA 2018 Women’s World Cup tournament.

Team captain, Aisha Mohammed makes a return alongside co-captain, Ezinne Kalu, Sarah Ogoke, Cecilia Okoye, Nkechi Akashili, Upe Atosu, Atonye Nyingifa (Duran Maquinaria Ensino, Spain) and Adaora Elonu (Perfumerias Avenida Salamanca , Spain).

Others are Yakin Dugu of Argentina Centre and Ugo Uwaigwe who were all part of the 2017 title winning team also gets the invitation.

Nicole Enabosi with the University of Delaware, U.S who made the 2018 NCAA All-First Team, All-Defensive Team and the Colonial Athletics Association Women’s basketball player of the year also got an invitation.

Hungary based Sarah Imovbioh, Nkem Akaraiwe (First Bank of Lagos) Uju Ugoka and Belgium based Elem Ibiam also make the team list.

Also on the 28 man list include US based Patience Nene Okpe, Promise Amukamara, Ayoleka Sodade, Elizabeth Balogun, Ijeoma Ajemba and the duo of James Juliet and Adaeze Alaeze.

NCAA stars with University of Syracuse, Jasmine Nwajei, Amy Okonkwo (Texas Christian University), Ashley Ezeh, Felicia Aiyeotan (University of Virginia) and Edeferioka Elo (Celta Zorka, Spain) complete the list of players.

The Head Coach Sam Vincent would handle a camp in Atlanta, before the team returns to Nigeria for the final phase of camping before leaving for Turkey for friendly matches.

The first Jump ball at the FIBA 2018 Women World Cup comes up in Tenerife, Spain from 20th to 30th September, 2018.

The General Manager of the team Amachree Mactabene also gave room for uninvited players who have what it takes to fight for a jersey to report to camp at their own expense.

Nigeria’s D’Tigress last outing at the world cup was in Brazil in 2006.

(NAN)