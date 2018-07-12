Nigeria’s Seun Adigun confirmed as first African Summer, Winter Olympian

Related News

Nigerian Bobsled Pilot, Seun Adigun, has officially been recognised as the first African ever, both in the male or female categories, to compete in both the winter and summer Olympics.

Adigun continues to break new boundaries and set standards after leading three other team members to represent Nigeria at the recent Winter, Olympics in Pyeongchang County, South Korea.

Ayako Ito of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), in a message, noted that The Olympic Study Centre confirmed Adigun is the first ever African athlete to compete in both Summer and Winter Olympic Games.

It would be noted the African star athlete and bobsled driver is among the only two athletes to be so recognised at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, the second being of Pita Taufatofua of Tonga, a taekwondoist turned skier.

Adigun and Taufatofua now join a list of elite Summer and Winter Olympians catalogued by online reference site, Wikipedia.

Adigun who represented Nigeria in Athletics at the Summer Olympics in London and in Bobsleigh in 2018 at the Winter Olympics expressed her delight at being bestowed with such a prestigious accolade.

“This is a real-life example of what it means to represent African excellence and a true testament to the fact that impossible is nothing. This milestone is truly a blessing”. She said in the statement issued by her management team, Lagos-based pan-African agency, Temple Management Company.

Discussing her preparations for the 2012 Summer Games, Adigun remarked, “My preparations during athletics was driven by the desire to prove to myself that I was capable of competing with the best in the world in the women’s 100 meter hurdles. I wanted to look back on my career as a hurdler and know that despite any limitations or health obstacles, I genuinely gave all that I had to achieve the highest level of competition”.

Adigun further disclosed how she prepared for the Winter Games, “The preparations for the Winter Games was different in the sense that my passion was driven by my self-less intentions to create positive representation for Nigerians and Africans, globally. That passion was accompanied by several thoughts of fear and anxiety, but it was overcome by God’s grace and the support of everyone who played a part in the journey, no matter how big or small”.

Adigun admitted that the strong support system of her management team, Temple Management Company contributed a great deal to her new heights.