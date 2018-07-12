Serena Williams into her 10th Wimbledon final

Serena Williams at Wimbledon. [Photo credit: Forefront Nigeria]
Serena Williams is into her 10th Wimbledon final where she will face Angelique Kerber. Serena defeated Julia Goerges 6-2 6-4 to book her place in Saturday’s final.

In her way to winning a 24th Grand Slam title, and the opportunity to go level with Margaret Court’s record, will be Kerber, who she defeated in 2016 to win her seventh Wimbledon title.

Kerber, a former world No.1 (she took over from the American), defeated Jelena Ostapenko 6-3 6-3 to set up the meeting with Serena, whom she beat in the 2016 Australian Open final for her first Grand Slam win.

