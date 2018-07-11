Federer sent packing from Wimbledon by Anderson

Roger Federer (Photo Credit: Tennis World USA)
Roger Federer (Photo Credit: Tennis World USA)

Eight-time Wimbledon champion, Roger Federer, was two sets up and with a match point in the third set but Kevin Anderson stayed grounded and took the match in five sets, 2-6 7-6 7-5 6-4 13-11.

The South African, who got to the US Open last year, said in the post-match interview that he just believed ‘today was my day’.

The No.1 seeded Federer would be ruing the missed chances, especially after taking the first set in 26 when he could have served out the match in the third set.

“I just kept on telling myself that I had to keep on believing. I kept saying today was going to be my day.

“You really need that mindset taking the court against somebody like Roger. If you there with doubts or unsure of what’s going to happen like I was in the first set then it is not going to go your way.

“As the match went on, I kept telling myself, ‘today is going to be my day’ and I just gave it my all. Obviously, I am very ecstatic,” he added.

In the first quarter-final, former world No.1, Noval Djokovic beat Kei Nishikori 6-3 3-6 6-2 6-2. the other quarterfinal matches are between Rafael Nadal and Juan Martin Del Potro, and Milos Raonic and John Isner.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.