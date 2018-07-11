Saudi football fan in Russia swindled of $250,000

Related News

Russian authorities have identified a Lebanese suspect believed to have swindled a Saudi Arabian football fan out of the equivalent of $250,000, the Interfax news agency reported Wednesday.

The Lebanese man, aged between 49 and 50 and registered in Moscow, had promised the Saudi fan that he would organise a flight from Moscow to the southern Russian city of Volgograd for him and his friends, the report said, citing police.

Authorities believe the Saudi man gave the Lebanese suspect $110,000 and 120,000 euros (140,000 dollars) in central Moscow on June 24, the report said, adding that efforts are under way to detain the suspect.

The incident happened the day before Saudi Arabia were to play Egypt in Volgograd in their final World Cup group phase match.

Saudi Arabia went on to win 2-1.

(dpa/NAN)