Spanish football federation names new national team coach

The Spanish Football Federation has appointed Luis Enrique as Spain’s new national team coach, the president of the federation Luis Rubiales said during a press conference on Monday.

A former midfielder for Sporting Gijon, Real Madrid and Barcelona, Luis Enrique won two Liga titles, one Champions League and three King’s Cups as Barca coach between 2014 and 2017.

He also coached Celta Vigo and Barca’s reserve team and has spent the past year on sabbatical since leaving the Nou Camp in May 2017.

Spain removed its former coach on the eve of the ongoing World Cup, after it emerged he was moving to Real Madrid after the mundial.

(Reuters/NAN)