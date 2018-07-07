Halep falls leaving just one top 10 seed left standing at Wimbledon

Related News

Reigning French Open champion and world No.1, Simona Halep, joined the trend of top 10 seeds humbled out of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships.

Halep was taken to three sets and vanquished by the unseeded Su-Wei Hsieh 3-6 6-4 7-5. Halep had led 5-2 in the third set and even had three match points but lost her composure to send Hsieh into the fourth round.

The 49th–seeded player from Chinese Taipei told the BBC, “Yes, this is the biggest win of my career and the first over a world No.1.

“I was a bit tight in the first set but was happy in the second set. Two games down in the third set I kept fighting. I tried to concentrate on my game and it helped a lot. I enjoy everything here – the strawberries, the shops, everything.

“On court, I just try to feel free. She played amazing. Every ball close to the line. If I didn’t fight, I wouldn’t have got through. I’m very happy,” Hsieh added.

This means that nine out of the top 10 seeded players at Wimbledon have crashed out in the first week of the championship. Before Saturday, Caroline Wozniacki [No.2], Garbine Muguruza [No.3], Sloane Stephens [No.4], Elene Svitolina [No.5], Caroline Garcia [No.6], and Petra Kvitova [No.8], Venus Williams [No.9], and Madison Keys [No.10].

Karolina Pliskova [No.7] is the only top 10 seed left at SW19 with Serena Williams also still in the running.