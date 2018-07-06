Boxing: Joshua signs two fight deals for Wembley stadium

Related News

Anthony Joshua has signed a deal to stage his next two bouts at Wembley stadium, the first in September and then next April, the 28-year-old announced via promotions company Matchroom Boxing.

The WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion beat Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley in April 2017.

However, his next two fights, a 10th round stoppage of Carlos Takam and points win over Joseph Parker, were at the Principality Stadium in Wales.

The Briton will return to England’s national stadium for fights on Sept. 22 and April 13, although his opponents have yet to be confirmed.

“Being north London born and raised, it is in my blood.