Muguruza, Cilic join top seeds that have fallen at Wimbledon

The No.3 seeds in the men and ladies’ draws – Marin Cilic and Garbine Muguruza were sensationally sent packing on Thursday evening.

Muguruza, the defending ladies’ champion was out-fought by the gangly Alison Van Uytvanck, ranked No.47 in the world. In Van Uytvanck’s previous three Wimbledon tournaments, she had only won once, but now she is through to the second round.

Muguruza, afterward, at the post-match press conference, said she had not raised her game while the Belgian raised hers and took risks.

“She played big. She took a lot of risks and it worked for her. I also think that my level was not where I wanted it to be. That’s also why she could develop that kind of level.”

This means that in the first four days at the 2018 Wimbledon Championships, six of the ladies’ top 10 seeds have been sent packing. Caroline Wozniacki [No.2], Muguruza [No.3], Sloane Stephens [No.4], Elene Svitolina [No.5], Garcia [No.6], and Petra Kvitova [No.8].

In the men’s draw; Guido Pella, ranked No.39 in the world, beat Cilic in five sets after comfortably winning the first two sets 6-3 6-1. Pella took the next three 6-4 7-6 7-5. The game that had started as a dream for Cilic on Wednesday had ultimately tuned into a nightmare by Thursday evening.

Cilic [No.3] joins other ousted top 10 players like Grigor Dimitrov [No.6], Dominic Thiem [No.7], and David Goffin [N0.10] to have been sent packing from SW19 in the first four days of action.

Which other top seeds will be joining them? That remains the buzzing question.