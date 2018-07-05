Wozniacki, Kvitova highlight top 10 seeded ladies sent packing from Wimbledon

Related News

The 2018 Wimbledon Championships is just three days gone and the ladies draw has lost the world No.2, Caroline Wozniacki; No.4, Sloane Stephens; No.5, Elene Svitolina and No.7, Petra Kvitova. About 21 seeded ladies have been sent packing from SW19 in its first three days.

Katerina Makarova edged out Wozniacki in three sets. At 5-3 in the third set and with three match points, Makarova faltered and allowed Wozniacki back, but the Russian subsequently grew more confident to take the third set 7-5. Makarova is co-ranked World No.1 in doubles with her partner, Elena Vesnina,

Aliaksandra Sasnovich humbled one of the pre-tournament favourites, Kvitova, in three sets, beating the two-time Wimbledon champion 6-0 in the third set.

On the very first day, German Tatjana Maria upset of No.5 seed Svitolina and 22-year-old Donna Vekic sent Roland Garros finalist and fourth seed, Stephens, packing on Wednesday.

Simona Halep will remain World No.1 after Wimbledon. Wozniacki, the reigning Australian Open champion, needed to reach the final in order to have a chance of overtaking the Romanian in two weeks’ time.

With the tops seeds tumbling out, especially that of Wozniacki, world No.1, Simona Halep, is now assured of retaining her No.1 ranking irrespective of how she finishes at Wimbledon.