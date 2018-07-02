2018 Wimbledon Championships begins without Murray

Related News

Former world No.1 male tennis player, Andy Murray, on Sunday withdrew from the 2018 Wimbledon Championships because of a recurring hip injury.

In a statement released on Sunday, Murray stated that five-setters would ultimately harm his rehabilitation. “It is with a heavy heart that I’m announcing that I’ll be withdrawing from Wimbledon this year.

“I’ve made significant progress in practice and matches over the last ten days, but after lengthy discussions with my team, we’ve decided that playing best of five set matches might be a bit too soon in the recovery process. We did everything we could to try to be ready in time.

“I will start practising on the hard courts from tomorrow and continuing with my rehab and recovery and I’m looking forward to the US hard court season.”

Roger Federer is back and he said at a press conference that everyone is anxious on the first day, including him because of the atmosphere that is generated at Wimbledon.

Federer will be the player kicking off the championships on Monday for the eighth time in his career, seeking a ninth title.

For Serena Williams, another former No.1, who was seeded No.25 as she starts against Arantxa Rus on Monday afternoon, she says she is still as fired up as before.

“I don’t think I ever actually lost that competitive side. In fact, I feel like it’s stronger because I’ve been through so much,” she told the official website of the championships.

“I put so much on the back burner, I feel like even more so I’m even more competitive.”