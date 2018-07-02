LeBron goes to Hollywood, signs for Lakers

Related News

In a short terse statement, Klutch Sports Group on Sunday announced that Cleveland Cavaliers talisman and an NBA finalist for eight consecutive years, LeBron James, had signed a four-year deal with the LA Lakers.

“LeBron James, four-time NBA MVP, three-time NBA finals MVP, fourteen-time NBA All Star, and two-time Olympic gold medalist has agreed to a four year, $154 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers,” the statement read on Twitter.

James had chosen not to invoke his last year on Saturday, and the announcement he was joining Lakers quickly followed. On Twitter, he said, “Thank you Northeast Ohio for an incredible four seasons. This will always be home.”

James, at 33, is a record man but one who has shown relativity to history and with Lakers, he joins a team with a deep history that includes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Erwin ‘Magic’ Johnson, who is the current General Manager of the Lakers.

“Over the course of 22 appearances, he [James] averaged 34.0 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 9.0 assists and led the Cavaliers to their fourth straight NBA Finals,” revealed Bleacher Report.

“In doing so, he became the first player in league history to average at least 30 points, nine boards and nine dimes over the course of an entire postseason.”

After dominating the Eastern Conference for eight straight years, James will play in the Western Conference, for the first time in his career, a short hop from his NBA conquerors, the Golden State Warriors.