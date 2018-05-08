Rashidi Yekini’s brother is dead

Related News

Six years after the death of Super Eagles star, Rashidi Yekini, his younger brother, Akeem, has also passed on.

Akeem died on Saturday, May 5 in Kwara but the news only became prominent on Tuesday.

Jubril Mohamed, the lawyer to the late Rashidi Yekini, confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES the death of Akeem.

“Yes, he died on Saturday, he is the second to the last among five children of the Yekinis,” he stated.

Akeem is the second of Rashidi Yekini’s sibling that will be passing away after their famous brother. His sister, Rofiat, died two years after the soccer legend died.

The only surviving brother of late Rashidi is Ismaila who is based in Kaduna.

A member of Kwara Football Association, Wasiu Lawal, who visited the family on Tuesday, also confirmed the death of Akeem to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He corroborated that Akeem Yekini died on Saturday in Ijagbo, Kwara and has since been buried according to Islamic rites.

Mr Lawal told NAN that the father of two only complained of malaria and body pains before his death.

The fida’u, Islamic prayer for the dead, took place at his residence in Ijagbo on Tuesday.

He is survived by two wives, two children and an aged mother.