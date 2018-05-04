Nigeria wins 7 gold, 5 silver in Africa Para-Badminton Championships

Related News

Nigeria para-badminton athletes clinched a total of 12 medals at the African Para-Badminton Championships which ended on Friday in Kampala, Uganda.

The country won seven gold and five silver medals at the event which commenced on April 30.

Bello Oyebanji clinched three gold medals in three events while Eze Chukwuebuka won two gold medals in the championships.

Also, Dixon Dada increased the country’s gold medals to seven after winning two gold medals while Umar Baba and Chinyere Okoro won two silver each.

Also, Ijeoma Chukwuemeka added two silver to the country medal haul.

Meanwhile, Samuel Ekeoma, national coordinator of Nigeria Para-badminton described the athletes’ performance as remarkable.

Mr Ekeoma told NAN from Kampala that the athletes should be rewarded for flying the country’s flag high.

He said the athletes’ participation was to ensure the country’s preparation for the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo.

“This is a very good outing and I’m proud of what the athletes have been able to achieve.

“I hope the government and corporate bodies will reward the athletes for the fantastic performance in Uganda,” he said.

The coordinator said the athletes would arrive the country on Sunday.

Nigeria had earlier won 7 medals in the Uganda Para-badminton international Championships held from April 25 to April 29.

Nigeria won a total of 19 medals in the two competitions sanctioned by the Badminton world body.

(NAN)