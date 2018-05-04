Diamond League: Okagbare makes bright start in Doha

Related News

Nigeria’s Blessing Okagbare-Ighoteguonor hit the ground running in the first leg of the International Association of Athletics Federations, IAAF Diamond League in Doha on Friday.

Okagbare finished in the second place in the Women’s 100m event with a time of 10.90secs just behind her fierce Ivorian rival Marie-Josée Ta Lou who came first with a new Personal Best time of 10.85secs.

With her victory, Ta Lou earned 8 points for herself while Okagbare got 7 points for her effort.

Third-placed Elaine Thompson from Jamaica who is the reigning Olympic champion picked six points from the maiden race of the Diamond League season.

Murielle Ahoure and South Africa’s Carina Horn settled for 4th and 5th respectively with 10.96s and 10.98s – a new PB and National Record (NR) for the South African.

Dafne Schippers was 6th with an SB of 11.03s.

The next leg of the Diamond League will be held in Shanghai, China.