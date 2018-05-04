NBA Playoffs: Cavs take 2-0 lead over Raptors

Cleveland Cavaliers
CLEVELAND, OH - JANUARY 2: LeBron James #23 an Isaiah Thomas #3 of the Cleveland Cavaliers argue a call with referee Bill Spooner #22 during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Quicken Loans Arena on January 2, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Trail Blazers 127-110. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

It was another stellar effort from LeBron James as the Cleveland Cavaliers [Cavs] won Game 2 in their best of seven Eastern conference semi-final series against the Toonto Raptors on Friday morning.

The Cavs needed overtime and one point to take Game 1 but with James back in imperious form, they blew away the No.1 side in the East 128-110.

James got 43 points and 14 assists to become the first NBA player to score over 30 points and 10 assists in 16 NBA Playoff games. Kevin Love was a capable assistant as he added 31 points and 11 assists.

The Raptors will have the fear of being swept – a situation that happened last year and they will be depending on Kyle Lowry and DeMarcus Rozan, who combined for 45 points in Game 2 to up the ante and increase their individual numbers.

The series moves to the Quickens Loans Arena in Cleveland on Sunday for Game 3, which the Raptors must find a way to win.

In the other game of the day, Boston Celtics rallied from a 22-point deficit to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 108-103 to take a 2-0 series lead.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.