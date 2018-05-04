NBA Playoffs: Cavs take 2-0 lead over Raptors

Related News

It was another stellar effort from LeBron James as the Cleveland Cavaliers [Cavs] won Game 2 in their best of seven Eastern conference semi-final series against the Toonto Raptors on Friday morning.

The Cavs needed overtime and one point to take Game 1 but with James back in imperious form, they blew away the No.1 side in the East 128-110.

James got 43 points and 14 assists to become the first NBA player to score over 30 points and 10 assists in 16 NBA Playoff games. Kevin Love was a capable assistant as he added 31 points and 11 assists.

The Raptors will have the fear of being swept – a situation that happened last year and they will be depending on Kyle Lowry and DeMarcus Rozan, who combined for 45 points in Game 2 to up the ante and increase their individual numbers.

The series moves to the Quickens Loans Arena in Cleveland on Sunday for Game 3, which the Raptors must find a way to win.

In the other game of the day, Boston Celtics rallied from a 22-point deficit to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 108-103 to take a 2-0 series lead.