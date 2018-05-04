ITTF Worlds: Quadri leads Nigeria against Slovakia at Noon

Related News

The Nigeria men’s table tennis team will be up again on Friday, as they seek a quarterfinal ticket, against group conquerors, Slovakia, in the International Table Tennis Federation [ITTF] Men’s Division 2 tournamnet in Halmstad, Sweden.

The Aruna Quadri-led team, which just won silver at the Commonwealth Games, will try to use lessons learned in their 3-1 group defeat last Tuesday to try and get one over their better-ranked opponents. Quadri was the only Nigerian that took a game off the Slovakians last Tuesday – defeating Yang Wang 11-3, 11-6, 11-2.

Slovakia came in first in Group F, winning all their five matches against Nigeria, Argentina, Australia, Turkey, and Bulgaria. Nigeria came second having suffered just the defeat to Slovakia.

The Nigerians beat Spain on Thursday 3-1 with Quadri winning two matches over Machado Carlos and Alvaro Robles. His compatriots, Segun Toriola lost to Robles while Bode Abiodun beat Jesus Cantero 3-0 to give Nigeria the 3-1 victory.

The Slovakians are yet to lose. The match kicks off at 12 noon, Nigeria time.