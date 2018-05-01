Sported 7: Oduduru breaks record, Hamilton takes Baku

Related News

Oduduru breaks school 100m record

Nigerian sprinter Divine Oduduru has broken Texas Tech’s 14-year 100m record. The 21-year-old sprinter has been in great form this year and he ran 10.10s to emerge the winner in the 100m event at the Michael Johnson Invitational in the United States of America. Oduduru had earlier in the year run a new indoor Personal Best (PB) of 20.49s to win the 200m at the Texas Tech Track & Field Red Raider Invitational.

James confirms NBA legend status

LeBron James continues to break and set records in the National Basketball Association [NBA]. The latest is that he is now the first player in NBA history to score 20+ points in 200 playoff games. After seeing off the stiff challenge of the Indiana Pacers led by Victor Oladipo, James would be hoping to continue to set new records when the conference semifinals against the Toronto Raptors begins on Tuesday.

Hamilton wins first race of the season

Lewis Hamilton won the Azerbaijan GP on the back of luck and crashes. Mercedes teammate, Valtteri Bottas, was in a comfortable lead until debris on the track saw him lose his back right-hand tire. After getting his first title in the 2018 season, Hamilton revealed his victory has not provided him with renewed hope that he can beat Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel to this year’s Formula One world championship.

Barcelona four games from going unbeaten

Lionel Messi was in fitting mood as he scored three goals away to Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday to crown Barcelona La Liga champions, seven days before facing Real Madrid in El Clasico. Barcelona are on brink of becoming only one of a few teams ever in European leagues to go unbeaten throughout a season. The Catalans will join the likes of Arsenal, AC Milan, Juventus, Steaua Bucharest, Celtic, Benfica, and Preston North End if they stave off defeat in their last four matches.

Nadal wins 11th Barcelona Open title

World number one Rafael Nadal produced an imperious display to win his 11th Barcelona Open title with a 6-2 6-1 win over Greece’s 19-year-old Stefanos Tsitsipas. The 31-year-old world No. 1 won his 400th clay-court match to reach the final and now boasts 19 successive wins, and 46 consecutive sets won on clay. He added the Barcelona Open to the Monte Carlo Masters for 11 titles.

Juve rise again as Napoli slip up

A week after losing 1-0 at home to Napoli, Juventus are back in the driving seat of the Scudetto race courtesy of a last-gasp 3-2 win over Inter Milan at the San Siro. Meanwhile, after rapturous celebrations over the 1-0 victory over Juventus, Napoli fell 3-0 away to Fiorentina. Added to that injury was a straight red card for the man who secured the Juventus win, Kalidou Koulibaly. The Senegalese defender was sent off in the sixth minute.

Ko wins first title in two years

Former world No. 1, Lydia Ko, beat Minjee Lee in a play-off to win a first tournament since 2016 at the Mediheal Championship. The 21-year-old New Zealander birdied the last for a one-under-par 71 to finish 12 and then holed a three-foot eagle putt on the first playoff hole, the par-five 18th, to take the victory. Ko became the youngest world No.1 at just 17 in 2015, but her last win on tour before this was the Marathon Classic in July 2016.