World Team Table Tennis: Nigeria wins first game against Turkey

The trio of Aruna Quadri, Segun Toriola and Bode Abiodun, defeated their Turkish counterparts 3-0 in the first Group F Division two game at the Liebherr World Team Table Tennis championship.

Former African champion Quadri defeated Ibrahim Gunduz 3-1 (11-7,5-11,11-4,11-6) in the first match of the championship in Halmstad, Sweden, to give Nigeria a 1-0 lead over Turkey.

Veteran Toriola, however, made it a 2-0 lead following a hard fought 3-2 win over Turkish Yigenler Abdullah on Sunday.

Abiodun sealed the country’s victory after beating Gencay Menge in the third match.

The team, which won the silver at the just concluded Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, will face Argentina on Monday.

The team will also battle other group foes; Slovakia on May 1, Bulgaria on May 2 and Australia on May 3.

Teams in the tournaments are placed according to rankings. The countries who qualify for the finals of the Division two event will be promoted to the championship stage, which is the top tier of the World Team event.

The tournament which brings together world best players served off today and will end on May 6.

(NAN)