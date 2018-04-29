Nadal downs Tsitsipas for 11th Barcelona title

Rafael Nadal
Spain's Rafael Nadal plays a return shot to Ukraine???s Alexandr Dolgopolov during their men's singles tennis match at Queen's tennis championship in London, Tuesday June 16, 2015. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)

It is now 46 straight sets for Rafael Nadal as the world No.1 conquered Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2, 6-1 in the Barcelona Open final on Sunday to win his 11th Barcelona Open title.

The 19-year-old Greek was added to Nadal’s many conquests on clay since he began his streak last year. Only Roger Federer, Jimmy Connors, and Ivan Lendl have won more titles, as Nadal equalled the legendary John McEnroe at 77.

It was Tsitsipas’ first ATP tour final and was a steep learning curve for a player that had beaten Diego Schwartzman, Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Dominic Thiem, and Pablo Carreno Busta to the king of clay.

With the win, Nadal stays ahead of Federer as No.1 and now it is on to the Mutua Madrid Open, which starts on May 6.

