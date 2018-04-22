Football competition for Lagos primary schools gets big boost

Related News

The Lagos State primary school kids looking forward to being part of the 2018 Fab-5 football initiative are set for another worthwhile experience.

According to the organisers, the 2018 edition will see the involvement of schools from 20 local government education authorities in the state.

These include both boys and girls categories.

The Fab-5 football initiative primarily targeted at Lagos public primary schools is designed to promote education using football as a tool.

Already, Dufil Prima Foods, makers of Indomie Noodles, has renewed its partnership with the Fab-5 to encourage sport and education among children.

“We are happy to partner the Fab-5 Initiative once again and contribute our quota to keeping our children engaged and active. What continue to endear us to the Initiative is the credibility of the organizers as well as the fusion of education and sport. At Dufil Prima, our objective is to cater to the well being of the Nigerian child, making them strong and healthy,” said Tope Ashiwaju, PR & Events Manager.

The mini football tournament climaxes with a two-day finale in May to coincide with the Children’s Day celebrations.

The Fab-5 football competition, which started in 2012, is a platform designed for promoting education through sports participation at the grassroots and primary schools.

It includes a mini football competition, scholarship activities and the opportunity to attend the FCB Escola Lagos mentoring programme.

The Fab-5 is also supported by the State Universal Basic Education Board.