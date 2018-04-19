Nigeria’s amputee football team plans friendly with Ghanaian counterparts

Related News

Suleiman Isah, the President of Nigeria Amputee Football Federation (NAFF), on Thursday said the federation has invited the Ghanaian national amputee football team for a friendly match with Nigeria’s “Special Eagles’’.

Mr Isah told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna that the federation has also sought approval from the World Amputee Football Federation (WAFF) for the match scheduled for July.

“We have written to the WAFF seeking approval to play the friendly match with the Ghana national team and we are hopeful that it will be approved,’’ he said.

Mr Isah added that the friendly match slated for Oghara in Delta State would prepare the Special Eagles for the Amputee World Cup slated for October in Mexico.

The federation president said it was pathetic for the sport that before now the team had trained hard for six years without any continental or international championship.

“Our outstanding affiliation fees for five years had made it impossible for Nigeria to participate in amputee international competitions. But we thank God we have cleared it,’’ he said.

Mr Isah also said the federation was making arrangements with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to establish an Amputee Football League in the country.

“This is what is obtainable in Europe and North America where normal football clubs own amputee football teams,’’ he said.

(NAN)