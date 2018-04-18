CAF Confederation Cup: Enyimba pull through, Akwa United crash out

Related News

It was mixed fortune for two of Nigeria’s representatives in the CAF Confederation Cup on Wednesday as one was knocked out via the away goal’s rule and the other progressed based on the same rule.

A spirited display by Akwa United saw them secure a 3-1 win over Sudanese club Al Ittihad in Uyo but having lost 2-0 in the first leg, the AITEO Cup holders were knocked out with the away goal’s rule.

Akwa United started on the wrong footing as they conceded first in Wednesday’s second leg final playoff tie at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

Denis Nya put Akwa United back level just before halftime.

Michael Ibe then gave the Nigeria flagbearers a quick lead in the second half before scoring the third goal for Akwa United from the penalty spot.

Akwa United needed one more goal to pull through but that proved elusive despite the eight minutes added time hence it was Al Ittihad that progressed into the group phase.

In Calabar, Enyimba despite their numerical advantage and a late penalty kick awarded played out a barren draw against South African side Bidvest Wits.

Having played 1-1 last time out in Johannesburg, Enyimba squeezed through to the group phase with the away goal’s rule.

Plateau United crashed out of the competition on Tuesday while the MFM FC game is ongoing as at the time of filing this report.