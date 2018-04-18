Nadal, Djokovic into the third round in Monte Carlo

Related News

It took Rafael Nadal 77 minutes on his return to singles tennis to breeze past Aljaz Bedene 6-1 6-3. But it took a former No.1, Novak Djokovic, more time before dispatching Borna Coric. Djokovic prevailed 7-6, 7-5 in two hours and 16 minutes.

After helping Spain qualify for the Davis Cup semifinal, Nadal revealed he arrived in Monte Carlo in good condition but conscious that injuries might flare up again.

“Being honest, I am not practising thinking about if that comes back or not,” he told Tennis TV.

“I had injuries in my life, as you know, more than what I expected, but the good thing is that when I came back I was not afraid about what was going on.”

“I’m enjoying being here in Monte Carlo in an event that always brings me to the best feelings possible.

“I come here every year with the same passion, the same motivation to play my best and to give me chances to get the best results possible.

“It’s hopefully going to be my first event of the year that I can finish. And I’m excited about that.”

Nadal has won 10 Monte Carlo titles in the last 13 years and must win the tournament to retain his No.1 position.

In the third round, he will meet Adrian Mannarino, and if he gets past that obstacle, waiting for him in the quarterfinal would be either Novak Djokovic or Dominic Thiem.