Commonwealth Games: Aruna Quadri picks final medal for Nigeria

Team Nigeria ended their campaign at the Commonwealth Games on Sunday with another medal as Aruna Quadri picked up a silver medal in the men’s Table Tennis singles final.

Since Segun Toriola won the maiden men’s singles title at the Commonwealth Games in Manchester 2002, Quadri was the second Nigerian to be playing in the final of the men’s singles.

However, he could not replicate the heroics of Toriola; thus, settling for silver having lost to Singapore’s Gao Ning in a thrilling final encounter on Sunday.

Gao Ning won his first ever Commonwealth Games men’s singles gold medal with a 4-2 (7-11, 8-11,11-5,11-3,9-11,5-11) victory over Quadri.

With the silver medal gotten by Quadri on Sunday, Nigeria ended with nine gold, nine silver, and six bronze medals; quite lesser than they did at the last edition in Glasgow where they won 11 Gold, 11 silver, and 14 bronze medals.

The curtain will fall on the Commonwealth Games on Sunday with the closing ceremony.

With just a handful of events yet to be completed, hosts Australia are the undisputed champions with 80 gold medals already in their kitty; 35 more than their closest rivals England.

South Africa are the highest ranked African country on the medals table with 13 gold, 11 silver and 13 bronze medals in sixth place.