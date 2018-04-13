Nigeria wins two more gold medals

Odunayo Adekuoroye

Odunayo Adekuoroye retained her Commonwealth Games’ title on Friday as she defeated India’s Pooja Dhanda 7-5 in the Women’s Freestyle 57kg event.

Blessing Oborududu followed this with another gold medal in the Women’s Freestyle 68kg event.

In a tightly contested fight, Oborududu beat Canada’s Danielle Lappage 4-3.

Meanwhile, Soso Tamarau lost 2-1 to Alexios Kaouslidis of Cyprus in the bronze medal match in the Men’s Freestyle 97kg event.

Team Nigeria is 10th on the medal’s table with six gold medals; five silver and five bronze medals.

