Commonwealth Games: Nigeria begins ‘medal harvest’ in wrestling

Related News

Nigerian wrestlers at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, have begun to rake in medals as widely expected.

Already, there are two bronze medals in the kitty and the coast is looking good for more to come.

The first medal came from Bose Samuel who defeated Sri Lanka’s Deepika Mudiyanselage by 10-0 technical points (Victory by Fall) in Women’s Freestyle 53 kg Nordic System to win Bronze.

Moments later, Ebikewenimo Welson overpowered South Africa’s Jan Combrinck 3-1, Victory by Points in the Men’s Freestyle 57 kg.

Already, Blessing Onyebuchi defeated India’s Kiran with ‘Victory by Technical Superiority – without any points scored by the opponent’ in the Women’s Freestyle 76 kg Semifinal.

She has thereby booked her place in the gold medal fight later on Thursday.

As at the time of filing this report, Team Nigeria has dropped to the 10th spot on the medals table with four gold, four silver, and two bronze medals.

Nigeria is in a distant second behind South Africa as far as African countries are concerned on the medal table.

The South Africans have a total medal haul of 28 medals including 10 gold medals.