Commonwealth Games: Nigeria defeat England, to face India for Table Tennis gold

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 07: Bode Abiodun of Nigeria celebrates after winning his quarterfinal Table Tennis match against Heming Hu of Australia on day three of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Oxenford Studios on April 7, 2018 on the Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

It was tense, it was close but finally Bode Abiodun got the better of England’s Samuel Walker to guide Nigeria’s men’s Table Tennis team to the gold medal match against India on Monday.

The England team, 2016 World Championships Bronze medallists and 2018 World Team Cup Bronze medallists put up a very stern test of Nigeria’s credentials.

In the first match, Segun Toriola lost 3-2 to Paul Drinkhall 14-12, 9-11, 7-11, 13-11 and 7-11. Abiodun was two sets down in the second game to Liam Pitchford but staged a remarkable fight back to take the last three sets 11-4, 13-11, and 11-5.

In the doubles, the Nigerian duo of Olajide Omatayo and Toriola got the better of Walker and Drinkhall 3-1. Omotayo then lost 3-2 to Liam Pitchford in the fourth game, which sent the match into a fifth-set decider.

It was another five setter but Abiodun prevailed over Walker 8-11, 11-9, 11-9, 6-11, and 11-8. The final will take place around Noon on Monday after the conclusion of the bronze match between England and Singapore.

