Commonwealth Games: Nigerian debutant comes 10th

As the athletics events begins at the ongoing Commonwealth Games, Nigeria’s Fadekemi Olude, a race-walker, finished with a time of 1:49:31secs, a few minutes behind Australia’s Jane Kara Saville’s Games record of 1:32:46secs set in 2006.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 18-year-old Olude is the current 20km race national record holder with a time of 1:42:52secs.

She is the first female athlete to represent the country in the event at the international circuit.

Jemima Montage of Australia came first with a time of 1:32:50secs, Alana Barber of New Zealand, who is also featuring for the first time, came second position with 1:34:18secs.

Wale’s Bethan Davies returned a time of 1:36:08 secs, thereby clinching third place, Lauren Khushbir of India came fourth with a time of 1:39:21secs, while Gemma Bridge of England returned fifth with a time of 1:39:31secs.

Australia’s Beki Smith came sixth with a time of 1:40:41secs, Heather Lewis of Wales returned seventh place with a time of 1:41:45secs, Njue Grace Wanjiru of Kenya placed eighth position with a time of 1:42:23secs.

Kelly Erika of Isle of Man came ninth with a time of 1:47:29secs, while Olude was placed 10th, Linda Waweru of Kenya returned 11th position.

But Baby Soumya of India and Claire Talent of Australia were disqualified.

The Games is scheduled to end on April 15.

(NAN)