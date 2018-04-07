2018 Commonwealth Games: Nigeria beats Australia in table tennis

Related News

Nigeria’s table tennis team on Saturday defeated hosts Australia 3-1 in the men’s team quarter-finals event at the ongoing Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

The Nigerian team had earlier defeated Belize 3-0 and Malaysia 3-1 respectively in their group games on Thursday.

In match 1, Bode Abiodun defeated Heming Hu 3-2 (11-9,10-12,11-4,8-11,11-8), while Olajide Omotayo lost 3-1 (9-11,11-6,7-11,8-11) to Xin Yan in match 2.

In match 3, the pair of Segun Toriola and Olajide Omotayo defeated David Powell and Heming Hu 3-0 (11-7,11-5,11-7).

In match 4, Segun Toriola emerged 3-1 winner over Xin Yan, winning the game 11-9,12-14,11-3, 11-6.

Nigeria’s table tennis team will face the winner of Northern Ireland and England in the semi-final 2 on Monday.

(NAN)